California State Teachers Retirement System Has $24.05 Million Stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,376 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,486 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Smurfit Westrock worth $24,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 768 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $57.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Smurfit Westrock

Key Stories Impacting Smurfit Westrock

Here are the key news stories impacting Smurfit Westrock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price targets increased: Truist Financial raised its target from $55 to $57 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Wells Fargo lifted its target from $52 to $55 and assigned an “overweight” rating. The revised targets imply substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst coverage

Truist Financial raised its target from $55 to $57 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Wells Fargo lifted its target from $52 to $55 and assigned an “overweight” rating. The revised targets imply substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition-led growth remains a focus: Smurfit Westrock is reportedly seeking acquisitions to support its next phase of expansion. Successful deals could strengthen its market position, broaden its product portfolio and improve long-term growth. Smurfit Westrock is Hunting for Acquisitions

Smurfit Westrock is reportedly seeking acquisitions to support its next phase of expansion. Successful deals could strengthen its market position, broaden its product portfolio and improve long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Dividend supports shareholder returns: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 14. The indicated annual yield is approximately 3.8%, providing income support for investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 14. The indicated annual yield is approximately 3.8%, providing income support for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory filing completed: Smurfit Westrock filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The filing provides the detailed financial and operating disclosures investors will use to assess the quarter and outlook. Smurfit Westrock Form 10-Q

Smurfit Westrock filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The filing provides the detailed financial and operating disclosures investors will use to assess the quarter and outlook. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings missed expectations: Smurfit Westrock reported adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share versus the $0.42 consensus estimate. Revenue of $8.03 billion exceeded forecasts and rose 1.1% year over year, but the earnings shortfall triggered a negative market reaction. Smurfit Westrock Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Smurfit Westrock reported adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share versus the $0.42 consensus estimate. Revenue of $8.03 billion exceeded forecasts and rose 1.1% year over year, but the earnings shortfall triggered a negative market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Cost pressures reduced the outlook: Higher freight, energy and other input costs pressured adjusted EBITDA, leading management to project full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion. Investors are weighing this near-term margin pressure against the company’s longer-term growth prospects. Smurfit Westrock Signals 2026 EBITDA Outlook

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 3.1%

SW opened at $46.03 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company's 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.4523 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Smurfit Westrock's dividend payout ratio is presently 192.55%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

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