California State Teachers Retirement System Has $25.98 Million Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807,993 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 212,530 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System's holdings in NU were worth $25,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NU alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in NU by 14,810.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 5,448.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NU from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Get Our Latest Report on NU

Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

NU Stock Down 1.0%

NU stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NU, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NU wasn't on the list.

While NU currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here