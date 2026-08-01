California State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.42 Million Position in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,300 shares of the bank's stock after selling 38,062 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Regions Financial worth $32,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,255,888 shares of the bank's stock worth $61,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,926 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the bank's stock worth $51,247,000 after purchasing an additional 69,191 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 135,909 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 675,296 shares of the bank's stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 350,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $195,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE RF opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 23.33%.The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Regions Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Regions Financial's payout ratio is 43.27%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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