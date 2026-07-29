California State Teachers Retirement System Has $363.10 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,974 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,861 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of GE Vernova worth $363,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rithm Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 23.2% in the first quarter. Rithm Capital Corp. now owns 3,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,558 shares of the company's stock worth $62,463,000 after buying an additional 39,294 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $942.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $530.16 and a one year high of $1,195.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,032.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $927.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 42.42%. GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on GE Vernova from $1,206.00 to $1,298.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,133.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

Insider Activity

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

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