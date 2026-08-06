California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.87 Million Holdings in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM - Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,558 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,862 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of TXNM Energy worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TXNM Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,899,308 shares of the company's stock worth $700,631,000 after purchasing an additional 330,382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TXNM Energy by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,244,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,304,000 after purchasing an additional 437,727 shares during the last quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial grew its holdings in TXNM Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 125,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXNM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXNM

TXNM Energy Price Performance

NYSE TXNM opened at $57.52 on Thursday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.64 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 9.04%. Research analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

TXNM Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. TXNM Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 93.37%.

TXNM Energy Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.

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