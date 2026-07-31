California State Teachers Retirement System Has $70.52 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,240 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 8,201 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of NXP Semiconductors worth $70,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $245.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.23 and a 200-day moving average of $252.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $183.00 and a twelve month high of $339.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.09. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,821,826.94. This represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,118.79. This represents a 32.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

Key NXP Semiconductors News

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Revenue rose 19.5% year over year to $3.50 billion, while non-GAAP earnings reached $3.61 per share, beating consensus estimates. Growth was broad across automotive, industrial, communications infrastructure and mobile markets. NXPI Q2 Deep Dive: Broad-Based Revenue Growth and Strong Guidance Across All End Markets

Revenue rose 19.5% year over year to $3.50 billion, while non-GAAP earnings reached $3.61 per share, beating consensus estimates. Growth was broad across automotive, industrial, communications infrastructure and mobile markets. Positive Sentiment: Q3 outlook supports the bullish case. Management’s revenue guidance of approximately $3.75 billion at the midpoint was above analyst expectations. The company also indicated that software-defined vehicles, physical AI, data centers and expanding design-win pipelines could provide additional growth drivers. NXP Semiconductor: A Solid Q2, And Improved Q3 Guidance Reiterates The Bull Case

Management’s revenue guidance of approximately $3.75 billion at the midpoint was above analyst expectations. The company also indicated that software-defined vehicles, physical AI, data centers and expanding design-win pipelines could provide additional growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive. Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $338 and maintained an overweight rating, while Needham reaffirmed a buy rating with a $300 target. Analysts also pointed to NXP’s dividend, institutional support and potential exposure to “physical AI.” Morgan Stanley Raises NXP Price Target

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $338 and maintained an overweight rating, while Needham reaffirmed a buy rating with a $300 target. Analysts also pointed to NXP’s dividend, institutional support and potential exposure to “physical AI.” Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is mixed. TD Cowen cut its target to $290 while retaining a buy rating, and Wells Fargo lowered its target to $280 with an equal-weight rating. The revisions suggest analysts see upside but are calibrating expectations after recent weakness. Analyst Price Target Updates

TD Cowen cut its target to $290 while retaining a buy rating, and Wells Fargo lowered its target to $280 with an equal-weight rating. The revisions suggest analysts see upside but are calibrating expectations after recent weakness. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain cautious about automotive demand and valuation. Although NXP highlighted improving design wins and AI-related opportunities, analysts are still waiting for a clearer automotive recovery. Some coverage also argues the stock is near fair value on cash-flow measures, while industry cost pressures remain a risk. NXP Reveals Emerging Physical AI Pipeline

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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