California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.27 Million Position in Valaris Limited $VAL

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL - Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,181 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,897 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Valaris worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,349,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,382,000 after purchasing an additional 114,730 shares in the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,675,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 67.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,363,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,651,000 after acquiring an additional 550,987 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in Valaris by 24.2% in the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,319,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,349,000 after buying an additional 257,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Valaris by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,220,279 shares of the company's stock worth $61,502,000 after acquiring an additional 114,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Valaris from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VAL

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock's 50-day moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average is $85.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Valaris had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Valaris's revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Profile

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

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