California State Teachers Retirement System Has $74.85 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,276 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Comfort Systems USA worth $74,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,195 shares of the construction company's stock worth $201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,511 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,969,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $11,584,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,879 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $17,761,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 12.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 66,710 shares of the construction company's stock worth $91,992,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,910.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $2,004.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,057.86.

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Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 11.4%

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,693.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.66. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $655.96 and a 1 year high of $2,073.99. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,820.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,590.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.45 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The business's revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 46.77 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total value of $2,020,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,295,571.84. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,778 shares of company stock valued at $56,257,229 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Comfort Systems USA to a #1 (Strong Buy) rating , citing growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. A separate Zacks Research update also moved the stock from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” potentially increasing buying interest. Zacks rating upgrade article

, citing growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. A separate Zacks Research update also moved the stock from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” potentially increasing buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are raising profit expectations. Erste Group Bank increased its FY2027 EPS estimate to $58.31 from $56.00, while broader upward earnings-estimate revisions are supporting the investment case. MarketBeat analyst estimate report

Erste Group Bank increased its FY2027 EPS estimate to $58.31 from $56.00, while broader upward earnings-estimate revisions are supporting the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Growth-focused coverage remains favorable. Zacks highlighted Comfort Systems’ solid growth characteristics and described it as a potential long-term market-beating stock. The company’s latest reported quarter also showed strong momentum, with revenue up 50.3% year over year and EPS well above consensus estimates. Zacks growth stock article

Zacks highlighted Comfort Systems’ solid growth characteristics and described it as a potential long-term market-beating stock. The company’s latest reported quarter also showed strong momentum, with revenue up 50.3% year over year and EPS well above consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: Technical signals have improved. A recently formed hammer chart pattern suggests the stock found support after its pullback, while positive earnings revisions could help drive a near-term trend reversal. Zacks technical analysis article

A recently formed hammer chart pattern suggests the stock found support after its pullback, while positive earnings revisions could help drive a near-term trend reversal. Neutral Sentiment: Comfort Systems USA is also among the most-watched stocks on Zacks, increasing visibility but not necessarily indicating a change in the company’s fundamentals. Zacks trending stock article

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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