California State Teachers Retirement System Has $78.07 Million Stake in Exelon Corporation $EXC

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,592,661 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Exelon worth $78,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.33.

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Exelon Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.03 on Thursday. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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