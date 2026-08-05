California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,324 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of EPAM Systems worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,428,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,679,590 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $753,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EPAM Systems by 849.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 784,101 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $160,649,000 after purchasing an additional 701,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,930 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $235,188,000 after buying an additional 416,324 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM stock opened at $112.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.61. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $222.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.71%. EPAM Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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