California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.96 Million Stock Position in Crane $CR

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,241 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Crane worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Crane by 289,020.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,855,409 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,448,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,692 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Crane by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,993,123 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $552,022,000 after purchasing an additional 48,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $198,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,679 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $169,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crane by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,961 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $144,622,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crane

Crane Price Performance

NYSE CR opened at $219.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Crane has a 12-month low of $159.58 and a 12-month high of $230.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.99.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Crane's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

About Crane

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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