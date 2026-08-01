California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,738 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of FTAI Aviation worth $29,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,916,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,755,290,000 after buying an additional 2,596,265 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,700,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $728,345,000 after acquiring an additional 339,447 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,350,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $462,721,000 after acquiring an additional 220,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,963 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $394,757,000 after acquiring an additional 71,271 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,498 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $343,601,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $206.00 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $238.79 and its 200-day moving average is $253.32. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.48. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $953.09 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 146.23%. FTAI Aviation's quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 210,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,936,717.09. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,931 shares of company stock worth $26,788,940. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $329.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

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