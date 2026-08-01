California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,224 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Curtiss-Wright worth $28,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total value of $288,058.05. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,075.40. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total transaction of $1,804,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,739,270.48. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $725.11 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $745.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $710.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $464.91 and a twelve month high of $808.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $724.00 to $768.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $773.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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