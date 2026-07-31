California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 259,610 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286,088 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 259,610 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $59,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,416 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $56.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.89%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Fifth Third Bancorp's revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FITB

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fifth Third Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fifth Third Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here