California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 90,474 Shares of GameStop Corp. $GME

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME - Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,286 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 90,474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of GameStop worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in GameStop by 377.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 138,846 shares of the company's stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 109,788 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $3,448,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 81,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 376.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,650,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised GameStop from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on GameStop

GameStop Trading Down 12.3%

Shares of GME stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

GameStop (NYSE:GME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $835.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.63 million. GameStop had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $158,562.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 115,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,497.50. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 3,957 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $89,507.34. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 104,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,777.80. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,125 shares of company stock valued at $406,587. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting GameStop

Here are the key news stories impacting GameStop this week:

Positive Sentiment: The exchange would substantially reduce GameStop’s long-term debt without requiring a cash payment, potentially lowering future financial obligations and strengthening the balance sheet. The company is exchanging approximately $400 million of notes due in 2030 and $1 billion due in 2032. GameStop Announces Private Exchange of $1.4 Billion of Convertible Senior Notes for Equity

The exchange would substantially reduce GameStop’s long-term debt without requiring a cash payment, potentially lowering future financial obligations and strengthening the balance sheet. The company is exchanging approximately $400 million of notes due in 2030 and $1 billion due in 2032. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was unusually high, with traders purchasing 205,389 call options, about 18% above typical call volume. This indicates increased speculative interest but does not guarantee sustained buying support.

Options activity was unusually high, with traders purchasing 205,389 call options, about 18% above typical call volume. This indicates increased speculative interest but does not guarantee sustained buying support. Negative Sentiment: Because noteholders will receive newly issued shares, existing shareholders face dilution. Investors are interpreting the debt-for-equity swap as shifting part of the restructuring cost to current stockholders. GameStop stock slides after $1.4B debt-for-stock swap raises dilution concerns

Because noteholders will receive newly issued shares, existing shareholders face dilution. Investors are interpreting the debt-for-equity swap as shifting part of the restructuring cost to current stockholders. Negative Sentiment: GameStop warned that some participating noteholders could hedge their new equity positions by shorting GME, creating additional near-term selling pressure. GameStop Warns Its Own Noteholders Might Short GME Stock

GameStop warned that some participating noteholders could hedge their new equity positions by shorting GME, creating additional near-term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: The stock fell toward its lowest level since August 2024 on exceptionally heavy volume, suggesting broad investor concern over dilution and possible noteholder selling rather than a purely technical move. GameStop stock sinks to lowest level since August 2024

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. NYSE: GME is a global specialty retailer focused on video games, gaming consoles, consumer electronics and related accessories. The company operates a network of physical retail stores alongside an e-commerce platform, offering new and pre-owned products spanning the latest game software, hardware, collectibles and lifestyle merchandise. GameStop's retail footprint is complemented by digital marketplaces for trade-ins and online purchases, as well as a membership program that provides exclusive content and rewards.

Originally founded in 1984 as Babbage's in Dallas, Texas, the company adopted the GameStop name in 1999 following its merger with Software Etc.

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