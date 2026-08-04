California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 9,179 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. $R

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,030 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Ryder System worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ryder System by 52.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,765 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,851 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ryder System by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,153 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryder System from $259.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $253.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $262.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.67 and a 1-year high of $284.25.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.88%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Ryder System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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