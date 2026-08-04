California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in CubeSmart $CUBE

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 48,285 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of CubeSmart worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 944.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,091 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,293 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company's stock.

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CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $286.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. CubeSmart's payout ratio is presently 146.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE Stock is a Smart Pullback Play

A number of analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised CubeSmart from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CUBE

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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