California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,016 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 45,422 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Marvell Technology worth $128,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $895,455,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $449,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,808 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,551,249 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $386,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172,943 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $184,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,940,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,724 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell announced plans to invest $250 million in India over the next three years , expanding its Bangalore facility and doubling its local workforce. The investment is intended to strengthen technology development, talent and infrastructure for next-generation AI and data-center products, supporting Marvell’s long-term growth prospects. Reuters article

Marvell announced plans to invest , expanding its Bangalore facility and doubling its local workforce. The investment is intended to strengthen technology development, talent and infrastructure for next-generation AI and data-center products, supporting Marvell’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group modestly raised its Marvell earnings forecasts to $3.08 per share for fiscal 2027 and $5.12 for fiscal 2028, indicating some analysts see continued earnings growth from AI and data-center demand. The bank nevertheless maintained a “Hold” rating. MarketBeat analyst estimates

Erste Group modestly raised its Marvell earnings forecasts to $3.08 per share for fiscal 2027 and $5.12 for fiscal 2028, indicating some analysts see continued earnings growth from AI and data-center demand. The bank nevertheless maintained a “Hold” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell is receiving increased attention from investors and remains a widely watched AI-related stock. However, the coverage largely highlights existing valuation, earnings and industry considerations rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Zacks article

Marvell is receiving increased attention from investors and remains a widely watched AI-related stock. However, the coverage largely highlights existing valuation, earnings and industry considerations rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent declines reflect a wider pullback in AI and chip stocks, including Marvell, as investors reassess AI valuations, funding models and the pace of infrastructure spending. Reports also point to a sharp selloff in Korean chipmakers spreading to U.S.-listed semiconductor companies. Investopedia article

Recent declines reflect a wider pullback in AI and chip stocks, including Marvell, as investors reassess AI valuations, funding models and the pace of infrastructure spending. Reports also point to a sharp selloff in Korean chipmakers spreading to U.S.-listed semiconductor companies. Negative Sentiment: Commentary has argued that Marvell is priced for very strong execution, leaving the stock vulnerable to profit-taking or further multiple compression if AI demand expectations weaken. Its high beta and premium earnings multiple increase sensitivity to sector-wide risk-off trading. Seeking Alpha article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $163.40 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $243.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $632,272.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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