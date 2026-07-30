California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,922 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 15,009 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Waste Management worth $106,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RHL Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Waste Management from a "hold" rating to an "outperformer" rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0%

WM stock opened at $237.12 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $248.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm's fifty day moving average is $225.18 and its 200 day moving average is $227.56. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Waste Management's payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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