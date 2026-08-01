California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 587,561 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 15,385 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of DexCom worth $36,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 573 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,730.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,500,670.07. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $128,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 106,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,034,969.15. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,506 shares of company stock worth $7,205,258. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

More DexCom News

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and higher outlook: DexCom reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus the $0.61 consensus, while revenue rose 13.1% year over year to $1.31 billion, exceeding estimates of $1.29 billion. Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $5.18 billion-$5.25 billion, supported by strong global demand and broader product access. Reuters article

DexCom reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus the $0.61 consensus, while revenue rose 13.1% year over year to $1.31 billion, exceeding estimates of $1.29 billion. Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $5.18 billion-$5.25 billion, supported by strong global demand and broader product access. Positive Sentiment: Product and market expansion: Growth is being supported by the G7 15 Day continuous glucose monitor, with DexCom targeting nearly 50% U.S. conversion by year-end, as well as expanded access and continued international growth. Margin improvement also contributed to a more constructive 2026 earnings narrative. Seeking Alpha article

Growth is being supported by the G7 15 Day continuous glucose monitor, with DexCom targeting nearly 50% U.S. conversion by year-end, as well as expanded access and continued international growth. Margin improvement also contributed to a more constructive 2026 earnings narrative. Positive Sentiment: Broad analyst support: Mizuho raised its price target to $95, Royal Bank of Canada and Wells Fargo lifted targets to $90, and UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $96 target. Benchmark also reaffirmed Buy, although its $82 target is below the referenced trading level. Benzinga analyst updates

Mizuho raised its price target to $95, Royal Bank of Canada and Wells Fargo lifted targets to $90, and UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $96 target. Benchmark also reaffirmed Buy, although its $82 target is below the referenced trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed valuation signals: JPMorgan raised its target substantially to $82 but retained a Neutral rating, indicating that some analysts view much of the improved outlook as already reflected in the stock.

JPMorgan raised its target substantially to $82 but retained a Neutral rating, indicating that some analysts view much of the improved outlook as already reflected in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Quiver Quantitative data shows 14 insider sales and no purchases during the past six months. This is a potential cautionary signal, although it has not outweighed the earnings-driven optimism. Quiver Quantitative analysis

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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