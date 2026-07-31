California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,001 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of United Rentals worth $72,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,500 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.15, for a total value of $1,699,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,869,155.30. The trade was a 19.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.3%

United Rentals stock opened at $1,069.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.59 and a 12 month high of $1,177.67. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,064.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $924.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.53 by $1.23. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 48.35 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.97 per share. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on URI shares. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,270.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,226.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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