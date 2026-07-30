California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,132,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 127,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of California State Teachers Retirement System's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,215,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large capital-return program supports the stock. JPMorgan plans to increase its dividend by 10% and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. JPMorgan's Robust Capital Position Fuels Higher Shareholder Returns

JPMorgan plans to increase its dividend by 10% and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings expectations moved higher. Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current full-year consensus estimate of $23.97. The upgrade follows JPMorgan’s strong quarterly results, including $6.14 in EPS and $58.02 billion in revenue. JPMorgan EPS Estimate Increase

Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current full-year consensus estimate of $23.97. The upgrade follows JPMorgan’s strong quarterly results, including $6.14 in EPS and $58.02 billion in revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Recent gains were interrupted. Reports noted that JPMorgan ended a six-session winning streak, suggesting some profit-taking after the stock approached its one-year high. This appears to reflect near-term positioning rather than a deterioration in the bank’s operating results. JPMorgan Snaps Six Straight Sessions of Gains

Reports noted that JPMorgan ended a six-session winning streak, suggesting some profit-taking after the stock approached its one-year high. This appears to reflect near-term positioning rather than a deterioration in the bank’s operating results. Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s caution is weighing on sentiment. The CEO said he would not currently buy U.S. stocks or long-duration Treasurys because markets may be underpricing geopolitical and economic risks. His warning reinforces concerns that investors have become too comfortable despite elevated valuations. Jamie Dimon Says Market Risks Are Bigger Than Other People Think

The CEO said he would not currently buy U.S. stocks or long-duration Treasurys because markets may be underpricing geopolitical and economic risks. His warning reinforces concerns that investors have become too comfortable despite elevated valuations. Negative Sentiment: AI-financing risks are pressuring bank stocks. JPMorgan and other major banks have funded the rapid AI infrastructure buildout, raising concerns about potential credit losses or weaker returns if AI-related valuations and investment plans falter. Worries About AI Drag Bank Stocks Lower

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $345.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $279.10 and a 1-year high of $359.30. The company has a market cap of $925.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here