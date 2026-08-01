California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,260 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,633 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Church & Dwight worth $37,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,789,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,302,929 shares of the company's stock worth $947,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,801 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 51.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,050,105 shares of the company's stock worth $468,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,610,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Church & Dwight by 707.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,220,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,051 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Church & Dwight News

Here are the key news stories impacting Church & Dwight this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter net sales increased 1.6% year over year to $1.53 billion, exceeding the $1.50 billion analyst consensus and the company’s expectation of a decline. Organic sales growth accelerated to 5.8%, well above the 3% outlook, with growth across all three business segments. Church & Dwight Delivers Strong Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter net sales increased 1.6% year over year to $1.53 billion, exceeding the $1.50 billion analyst consensus and the company’s expectation of a decline. Organic sales growth accelerated to 5.8%, well above the 3% outlook, with growth across all three business segments. Positive Sentiment: Church & Dwight raised its 2026 outlook for reported sales, earnings and operating cash flow. Full-year sales are now expected to be flat to up 1%, compared with the previous forecast for a 0.5% to 1.5% decline, while cash from operations is projected at approximately $1.175 billion. Church & Dwight Lifts Outlook After 2Q Organic Sales Jump

Church & Dwight raised its 2026 outlook for reported sales, earnings and operating cash flow. Full-year sales are now expected to be flat to up 1%, compared with the previous forecast for a 0.5% to 1.5% decline, while cash from operations is projected at approximately $1.175 billion. Positive Sentiment: International sales rose 7.2%, with organic growth of 9.1%, while domestic organic sales increased 5.1%. Six-month operating cash flow reached $461.6 million, and the company also acquired the Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater brand. Church & Dwight Q2 Net Sales Rise

International sales rose 7.2%, with organic growth of 9.1%, while domestic organic sales increased 5.1%. Six-month operating cash flow reached $461.6 million, and the company also acquired the Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater brand. Positive Sentiment: William Blair analyst Jon Andersen maintained a Buy rating, citing the organic-sales momentum, raised guidance and potential for long-term outperformance. Church & Dwight Earns Buy Rating

William Blair analyst Jon Andersen maintained a Buy rating, citing the organic-sales momentum, raised guidance and potential for long-term outperformance. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted second-quarter EPS was $0.89, roughly in line with consensus in some reports but slightly below the broader $0.90 estimate; reported diluted EPS declined from $0.94 a year ago. Church & Dwight Stock Rises

Adjusted second-quarter EPS was $0.89, roughly in line with consensus in some reports but slightly below the broader $0.90 estimate; reported diluted EPS declined from $0.94 a year ago. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.89 is below the $0.93 consensus estimate, signaling near-term earnings pressure despite full-year guidance improvements.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $842,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,005,523.66. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,994. This trade represents a 48.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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