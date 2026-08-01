California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,504 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,338 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,504 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Dollar Tree worth $28,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 80.1% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Dollar Tree from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dollar Tree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "moderate sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.1%

Dollar Tree stock opened at $127.21 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.71 and a 52 week high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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