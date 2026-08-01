California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,335 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,948 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Fair Isaac worth $37,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 480,776.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,327,664 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,625,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,972 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 894,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,512,417,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,120 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,213,620,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,836 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $845,037,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $774,518,000 after buying an additional 53,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,124.66 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $870.01 and a one year high of $1,998.01. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,216.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1,233.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 34.05%.The business had revenue of $674.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.430-42.430 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Fair Isaac from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,600.93.

View Our Latest Report on FICO

Key Fair Isaac News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fair Isaac this week:

Positive Sentiment: FICO beat earnings expectations and raised its outlook. Fiscal third-quarter EPS was $12.18, above the roughly $11.76–$12.02 consensus range, while revenue increased 25.7% year over year to $674.2 million. The company raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $42.43, slightly ahead of the $42.06 consensus, with revenue guidance of approximately $2.5 billion. Fair Isaac Raises Guidance As FICO Score Business Drives Growth

Fiscal third-quarter EPS was $12.18, above the roughly $11.76–$12.02 consensus range, while revenue increased 25.7% year over year to $674.2 million. The company raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $42.43, slightly ahead of the $42.06 consensus, with revenue guidance of approximately $2.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: The Scores business remained the key growth engine. Demand for FICO Scores drove revenue growth, operating leverage and margin expansion. Operating profit rose 38.1% year over year to $362.6 million, and operating cash flow increased 32.9% to $380.4 million. Fair Isaac Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Scores, Revenues Up Year Over Year

Demand for FICO Scores drove revenue growth, operating leverage and margin expansion. Operating profit rose 38.1% year over year to $362.6 million, and operating cash flow increased 32.9% to $380.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained constructive. Wolfe Research maintained a Buy rating with a $1,450 price target, citing earnings strength, margin expansion and growing platform annual recurring revenue. Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $1,650 target. Analyst Maintains Buy on FICO

Wolfe Research maintained a Buy rating with a $1,450 price target, citing earnings strength, margin expansion and growing platform annual recurring revenue. Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $1,650 target. Neutral Sentiment: Performance was mixed across business lines. Revenue fell short of analyst expectations near $679 million to $692 million, depending on the estimate cited. Strong Scores demand and profitability were partly offset by softer software growth.

Revenue fell short of analyst expectations near $679 million to $692 million, depending on the estimate cited. Strong Scores demand and profitability were partly offset by softer software growth. Negative Sentiment: Near-term mortgage headwinds and downside guidance details pressured the stock. Investors appear concerned that weaker mortgage activity and slower software momentum could limit growth, making the revenue miss more important than the EPS beat. The sharp reaction marked the stock’s weakest performance in several years. FICO Stock Drops the Most in 6 Years

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 967 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $1,353,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 498 shares in the company, valued at $697,200. The trade was a 66.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

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