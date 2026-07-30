California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,341 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,179 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,341 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Zoetis worth $83,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ZTS opened at $77.89 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $160.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.Zoetis's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's payout ratio is 35.16%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on Zoetis from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $115.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $118.33.

View Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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