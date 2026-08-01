California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,569 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,365 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Ulta Beauty worth $35,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 48 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,143,919.36. This represents a 13.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $725.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $741.00 to $652.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $638.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $512.83 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.60 and a 12-month high of $714.97. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $477.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ulta Beauty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ulta Beauty wasn't on the list.

While Ulta Beauty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here