California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 36,405 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,286,652 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 36,405 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Mastercard worth $642,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 139,844 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $70,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229,299 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $130,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Marble Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 65,414 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $37,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $15,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,880. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 4,828 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,225. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.0%

Mastercard stock opened at $562.96 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $464.52 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $497.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Clear Str upgraded Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $631.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $653.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on MA

Trending Headlines about Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard enters its second-quarter report with favorable earnings momentum. Zacks’ Earnings ESP points to potential for an earnings beat, following the prior quarter’s $4.60 adjusted EPS, which exceeded consensus, and 15.8% year-over-year revenue growth. Mastercard Nears Q2 Earnings With Beat Potential

Mastercard enters its second-quarter report with favorable earnings momentum. Zacks’ Earnings ESP points to potential for an earnings beat, following the prior quarter’s $4.60 adjusted EPS, which exceeded consensus, and 15.8% year-over-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street’s focus is on payment volume, cross-border activity, consumer spending and operating trends in the quarter ended June 2026. Strong results or upbeat guidance could reinforce the stock’s recent strength and premium valuation. Visa and Mastercard Earnings: How Quarterly Estimates Have Evolved

Wall Street’s focus is on payment volume, cross-border activity, consumer spending and operating trends in the quarter ended June 2026. Strong results or upbeat guidance could reinforce the stock’s recent strength and premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and the National Bank of Egypt launched a U.S.-dollar corporate debit card for large businesses and small and midsize companies. The product expands Mastercard’s cross-border payments reach, though its near-term financial effect is likely modest. Mastercard and NBE Introduce USD Corporate Debit Card in Egypt

Mastercard and the National Bank of Egypt launched a U.S.-dollar corporate debit card for large businesses and small and midsize companies. The product expands Mastercard’s cross-border payments reach, though its near-term financial effect is likely modest. Neutral Sentiment: Reports highlight Mastercard’s efforts to strengthen scam defenses and the possibility of selling Vocalink. Better fraud protection could support trust and payments volume, while a Vocalink transaction could unlock value but may also change the company’s strategic profile. Mastercard Bolsters Scam Defense

Reports highlight Mastercard’s efforts to strengthen scam defenses and the possibility of selling Vocalink. Better fraud protection could support trust and payments volume, while a Vocalink transaction could unlock value but may also change the company’s strategic profile. Negative Sentiment: Investors are weighing regulatory risks and increasing competition in digital payments, including stablecoin-based payment services and card issuance. These trends could pressure pricing or reduce Mastercard’s role in some transactions if adoption accelerates. Stablecoin Banking Competition Expands Beyond Settlement

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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