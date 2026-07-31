California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 47,167 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102,387 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 47,167 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $50,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 217,200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 337,691 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,156,870,000 after buying an additional 1,917,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,825 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Get HPE alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $911,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,667.54. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 118,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of HPE stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hewlett Packard Enterprise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hewlett Packard Enterprise wasn't on the list.

While Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here