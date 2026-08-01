California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,061 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,496 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,061 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Verisk Analytics worth $43,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 2,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.49, for a total transaction of $394,889.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,251,262.84. This represents a 14.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,027 shares of company stock worth $3,870,600 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 2.7%

VRSK stock opened at $194.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.94 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $806.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.02 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Verisk Analytics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.27.

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Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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