California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,755 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,081 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of General Dynamics worth $121,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,847 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $567,372,000 after purchasing an additional 901,679 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,917 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,136,525,000 after buying an additional 863,392 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 831.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,259 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $251,405,000 after acquiring an additional 658,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,330 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,338,169,000 after acquiring an additional 528,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 613.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 613,732 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $206,619,000 after acquiring an additional 527,651 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total transaction of $12,596,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,457,677.75. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,695. The trade was a 33.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,190 shares of company stock worth $27,041,022. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

More General Dynamics News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. General Dynamics reported $4.24 in diluted EPS versus the $3.96 analyst consensus and revenue of approximately $14.1 billion versus expectations of $13.5 billion. Revenue rose 8.1% year over year, while operating earnings increased 11.9% and operating margin expanded to 10.4%. General Dynamics Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

General Dynamics reported $4.24 in diluted EPS versus the $3.96 analyst consensus and revenue of approximately $14.1 billion versus expectations of $13.5 billion. Revenue rose 8.1% year over year, while operating earnings increased 11.9% and operating margin expanded to 10.4%. Positive Sentiment: Demand and future revenue visibility strengthened. Orders reached $20 billion, producing a 1.4-to-1 companywide book-to-bill ratio and lifting backlog to a record $136.5 billion. All four business segments grew, led by Aerospace and Marine Systems. General Dynamics Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Orders reached $20 billion, producing a 1.4-to-1 companywide book-to-bill ratio and lifting backlog to a record $136.5 billion. All four business segments grew, led by Aerospace and Marine Systems. Positive Sentiment: Major submarine award supports long-term growth. General Dynamics Electric Boat received contracts totaling $76.6 billion for 14 submarines, including $29.5 billion for five Columbia-class vessels and $42.1 billion for nine Virginia-class submarines, plus shipyard infrastructure funding. Electric Boat Awarded Construction Contracts

General Dynamics Electric Boat received contracts totaling $76.6 billion for 14 submarines, including $29.5 billion for five Columbia-class vessels and $42.1 billion for nine Virginia-class submarines, plus shipyard infrastructure funding. Positive Sentiment: Management raised or reaffirmed an above-consensus outlook. Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance was set at $16.80–$16.90, compared with consensus of $16.67, while revenue guidance of roughly $55.7 billion also exceeded expectations.

Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance was set at $16.80–$16.90, compared with consensus of $16.67, while revenue guidance of roughly $55.7 billion also exceeded expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Operating cash flow was strong at $1.9 billion, or 162% of net earnings, although management highlighted supply-chain constraints and margin pressures that could limit near-term operating leverage. General Dynamics Stock Drops Following Earnings Beat

Operating cash flow was strong at $1.9 billion, or 162% of net earnings, although management highlighted supply-chain constraints and margin pressures that could limit near-term operating leverage. Negative Sentiment: The post-earnings decline suggests investors may have been focused on profit-taking after GD reached elevated valuation levels, remaining production and supply risks, and a weak broader market. Recent insider activity also shows more selling than buying, though it is not necessarily tied to business fundamentals.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $387.00 to $377.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $384.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $393.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $382.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's fifty day moving average is $359.03 and its 200 day moving average is $352.49. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $306.03 and a fifty-two week high of $400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. General Dynamics's payout ratio is 40.03%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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