California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,515 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,135 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Digital Realty Trust worth $76,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Columbia Bank raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $218.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $193.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business's 50-day moving average price is $184.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.93. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.77). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is 236.89%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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