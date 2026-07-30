California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,960 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,357 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 8,960 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of TE Connectivity worth $97,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 3.6%

TEL stock opened at $206.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $252.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.96 and a 200 day moving average of $214.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. TE Connectivity's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Zacks Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "in-line" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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