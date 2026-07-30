California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,983 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,960 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,983 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $94,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Barclays reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Key Headlines Impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Profit outlook raised: Royal Caribbean reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.21, above the roughly $3.99 consensus estimate, on $4.83 billion of revenue that was broadly in line with expectations. Strong close-in bookings, lower costs and contributions from joint ventures supported the beat. Royal Caribbean Group Reports Second Quarter Results Above Expectations and Raises Full Year Guidance

Royal Caribbean reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.21, above the roughly $3.99 consensus estimate, on $4.83 billion of revenue that was broadly in line with expectations. Strong close-in bookings, lower costs and contributions from joint ventures supported the beat. Positive Sentiment: 2026 EPS guidance is above expectations: The company forecast adjusted full-year EPS of $17.73–$17.87, ahead of the approximately $17.32 analyst consensus, while maintaining expected net yield growth of 1.75%–2.25%. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $6.26–$6.36 was near consensus. Royal Caribbean Forecasts 2026 Adjusted EPS

The company forecast adjusted full-year EPS of $17.73–$17.87, ahead of the approximately $17.32 analyst consensus, while maintaining expected net yield growth of 1.75%–2.25%. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $6.26–$6.36 was near consensus. Positive Sentiment: Demand and capital returns remain supportive: Management cited record booking volumes and pricing, while buybacks totaling roughly $1 billion or more during the first half of 2026 provide additional per-share support. Fleet expansion, private destinations and river cruises are viewed as longer-term growth drivers. Royal Caribbean Growth Drivers Investors Should Watch Through 2028

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE RCL opened at $324.04 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $232.10 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $293.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.730-17.870 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.260-6.360 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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