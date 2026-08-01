California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,859 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Bloom Energy worth $42,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total transaction of $829,439.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 137,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,715,449.30. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total value of $1,827,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,039,385.20. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,617 shares of company stock valued at $34,238,909. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and AI demand: Mizuho upgraded Bloom Energy to “Outperform” and set a $242 price target, citing the potential for fuel cells to provide rapidly deployable power for data centers. Other coverage also highlights Bloom’s commercial scale and a reported multiyear backlog tied to artificial-intelligence power demand. Mizuho upgrades Bloom Energy

Mizuho upgraded Bloom Energy to “Outperform” and set a $242 price target, citing the potential for fuel cells to provide rapidly deployable power for data centers. Other coverage also highlights Bloom’s commercial scale and a reported multiyear backlog tied to artificial-intelligence power demand. Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results continue to support the bull case: Bloom reported quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 165.5% year over year, and EPS of $0.78 versus the $0.39 consensus estimate. The company also issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.85, reinforcing optimism about accelerating demand and operating leverage. Bloom Energy shares gap up after strong earnings

Bloom reported quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 165.5% year over year, and EPS of $0.78 versus the $0.39 consensus estimate. The company also issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.85, reinforcing optimism about accelerating demand and operating leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and technical volatility are limiting conviction: Despite the earnings beat, Bloom trades at a very high earnings multiple and has fallen substantially from its 52-week high. The sharp swings indicate that traders are rapidly repricing both the company’s AI opportunity and execution risks.

Despite the earnings beat, Bloom trades at a very high earnings multiple and has fallen substantially from its 52-week high. The sharp swings indicate that traders are rapidly repricing both the company’s AI opportunity and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Hunterbrook challenges fuel-cell performance claims: Hunterbrook Capital alleged that Bloom’s fuel cells may not deliver the efficiency, output, or lifespan previously claimed. The report directly attacks the company’s technology and could pressure investor confidence if its assertions gain wider attention. Hunterbrook report challenges fuel-cell performance

Hunterbrook Capital alleged that Bloom’s fuel cells may not deliver the efficiency, output, or lifespan previously claimed. The report directly attacks the company’s technology and could pressure investor confidence if its assertions gain wider attention. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-fraud class-action announcements add legal overhang: Several law firms publicized a lawsuit covering investors who purchased Bloom securities from February 27, 2025, through July 8, 2026, alleging investor harm from purportedly misleading disclosures. The September 28, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline is likely to keep the issue in focus, although the repeated notices largely concern the same case. Bloom Energy class action investor alert

Several law firms publicized a lawsuit covering investors who purchased Bloom securities from February 27, 2025, through July 8, 2026, alleging investor harm from purportedly misleading disclosures. The September 28, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline is likely to keep the issue in focus, although the repeated notices largely concern the same case. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting analyst views weigh on sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $176 and maintained an “Equal Weight” rating, while BMO issued a pessimistic forecast. Those targets contrast sharply with Mizuho’s bullish outlook and highlight uncertainty over whether Bloom’s growth expectations justify its valuation. Bloom Energy analyst coverage

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $206.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.75 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.00 and a 200 day moving average of $209.14. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 7.87%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 165.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

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