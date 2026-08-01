California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,715 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Jabil worth $32,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 336,356 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $76,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 386.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,061,000. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Jabil by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Jabil by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,903 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 191,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.67.

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Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $314.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $428.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,849,920. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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