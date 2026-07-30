California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,061 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 27,512 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of EOG Resources worth $90,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 216.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,560 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,446 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $43,356,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $145.89 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $151.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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