California Water Service Group $CWT Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi increased its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT - Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470,997 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 732,004 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 5.80% of California Water Service Group worth $157,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,416 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,163 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,002 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about California Water Service Group

Here are the key news stories impacting California Water Service Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings per diluted share rose to $0.93 from $0.71 a year earlier, exceeding the $0.79 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 16.5% to $308.6 million , above expectations of $283.5 million, helped by rate-case catch-up revenue, rate changes, and higher customer usage. California Water Q2 Earnings Beat on Rate Case Catch-Up & Higher Usage

Second-quarter earnings per diluted share rose to from $0.71 a year earlier, exceeding the $0.79 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 16.5% to , above expectations of $283.5 million, helped by rate-case catch-up revenue, rate changes, and higher customer usage. Positive Sentiment: The final California general rate-case decision provides additional earnings visibility, with authorized rate adjustments expected to add $90.5 million, or 10.9%, to 2026 company-wide revenue. Management also anticipates a roughly $3.5 billion rate base by the end of 2028 as the new regulatory framework takes effect. CWT anticipates $3.5B rate base by end of 2028

The final California general rate-case decision provides additional earnings visibility, with authorized rate adjustments expected to add $90.5 million, or 10.9%, to 2026 company-wide revenue. Management also anticipates a roughly as the new regulatory framework takes effect. Positive Sentiment: CWT invested a record $147 million in infrastructure during the quarter and $276.4 million in the first half, supporting long-term rate-base growth. Progress on the planned $218 million Nexus Water Group acquisition could add approximately 36,000 customer-equivalent units and $109 million of rate base, subject to regulatory approvals.

CWT invested a record in infrastructure during the quarter and $276.4 million in the first half, supporting long-term rate-base growth. Progress on the planned $218 million Nexus Water Group acquisition could add approximately 36,000 customer-equivalent units and $109 million of rate base, subject to regulatory approvals. Positive Sentiment: The company declared its 326th consecutive quarterly dividend and is implementing an 8% annual dividend increase to approximately $1.34 per share, reinforcing its appeal as an income-oriented utility.

The company declared its 326th consecutive quarterly dividend and is implementing an 8% annual dividend increase to approximately $1.34 per share, reinforcing its appeal as an income-oriented utility. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s longer-term outlook remains tied to regulatory approvals, acquisition closing conditions, customer usage trends, and the pace of infrastructure investment. California Water Service Group Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management’s longer-term outlook remains tied to regulatory approvals, acquisition closing conditions, customer usage trends, and the pace of infrastructure investment. Negative Sentiment: Operating expenses grew to $237.7 million from $213.1 million, including a $6.3 million increase in water-production costs from higher wholesale rates and a $7 million increase in income taxes. Continued record capital spending may also pressure near-term cash flow and increase financing needs.

Operating expenses grew to $237.7 million from $213.1 million, including a $6.3 million increase in water-production costs from higher wholesale rates and a $7 million increase in income taxes. Continued record capital spending may also pressure near-term cash flow and increase financing needs. Negative Sentiment: With shares trading near the upper end of their 52-week range and at roughly 25 times earnings, the strong results may have been largely anticipated, encouraging profit-taking despite the quarterly beat. Recent reported insider activity also showed selling rather than buying.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWT has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised California Water Service Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of California Water Service Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $54.00.

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California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.8%

California Water Service Group stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.51.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.50 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 7.74%. California Water Service Group's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. California Water Service Group's dividend payout ratio is 67.00%.

Insider Activity

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $160,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,030,756.50. The trade was a 13.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,100 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,316 shares in the company, valued at $805,904. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group NYSE: CWT is a publicly traded holding company that provides regulated water utility services through its subsidiaries. The company delivers safe, reliable drinking water and wastewater management to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers across California, Hawaii and New Mexico. Its principal operating units include California Water Service, New Mexico Water Service and Hawaii Water Service, each responsible for end‐to‐end water supply operations—from source development and treatment to distribution and customer service.

Founded in 1926 as the California Water Service Company, the group has grown to become one of the largest investor‐owned water utilities in the United States by customer count.

Further Reading

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