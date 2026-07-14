Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO by 118.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,643 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 78,990 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Cameco were worth $15,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 30,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Cameco

Here are the key news stories impacting Cameco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive on Cameco, with one recent note saying Q2 earnings could help restart the nuclear rally and highlighting the company’s diversified earnings base through Westinghouse and fuel services. Cameco Q2 Preview: Earnings Could Restart The Nuclear Rally

Some analysts remain constructive on Cameco, with one recent note saying Q2 earnings could help restart the nuclear rally and highlighting the company’s diversified earnings base through Westinghouse and fuel services. Positive Sentiment: Another recent market update noted that Wall Street still has upbeat ratings on CCJ and a median price target well above the current share price, suggesting long-term confidence remains intact.

Another recent market update noted that Wall Street still has upbeat ratings on CCJ and a median price target well above the current share price, suggesting long-term confidence remains intact. Neutral Sentiment: There was unusual options activity, with investors buying more put options than usual, which can signal hedging or rising caution rather than a clear fundamental change.

There was unusual options activity, with investors buying more put options than usual, which can signal hedging or rising caution rather than a clear fundamental change. Negative Sentiment: Investors are weighing Cameco’s temporary Cigar Lake mine suspension and possible production disruption, even though management has said it does not expect a full-year guidance change unless delays last longer. Cameco Falls as Investors Weigh Mine Disruption and Softer Uranium Sentiment

Investors are weighing Cameco’s temporary Cigar Lake mine suspension and possible production disruption, even though management has said it does not expect a full-year guidance change unless delays last longer. Negative Sentiment: Broader weakness in uranium sentiment and a recent stock downgrade-style commentary arguing Wall Street may be overpaying for the “nuclear dream” also added pressure on the shares. Cameco: Wall Street Is Paying Too Much For A Nuclear Dream

Broader weakness in uranium sentiment and a recent stock downgrade-style commentary arguing Wall Street may be overpaying for the “nuclear dream” also added pressure on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage also said CCJ underperformed the broader market, reinforcing the idea that traders are turning more cautious on the stock in the near term. Cameco (CCJ) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50 day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.63 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 18.38%.The firm's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Truist Financial set a $129.00 price target on Cameco in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cameco from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cameco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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