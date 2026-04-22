Campbell Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.38 Million in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000. Nasdaq accounts for 0.8% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Nasdaq from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 target price on Nasdaq and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $101.79. The stock's 50 day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 21.77%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Nasdaq's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq's payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 113,611 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $9,706,923.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,965,751 shares in the company, valued at $167,953,765.44. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 506,451 shares of company stock worth $47,142,951. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

Further Reading

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