Campbell Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,540 ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,540 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,606,000. ServiceNow makes up about 1.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Plan Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 425.4% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 265 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 373.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NOW opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $130.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $177.00 target price (down from $237.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.46.

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Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

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ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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