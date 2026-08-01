Canada Goose Holdings Inc. $GOOS Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS - Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,626,394 shares of the company's stock after selling 311,384 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.70% of Canada Goose worth $28,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,124 shares of the company's stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 6.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,825 shares of the company's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,026 shares of the company's stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOS. Williams Trading lowered Canada Goose from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $11.41 price objective on Canada Goose in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Canada Goose from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.48.

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Trending Headlines about Canada Goose

Here are the key news stories impacting Canada Goose this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen upgraded its outlook: The firm raised its price target from $13 to $18 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga article

The firm raised its price target from $13 to $18 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Revenue exceeded expectations: Fiscal first-quarter revenue rose 10.3% year over year to C$83.71 million, surpassing analysts’ estimates of C$76.34 million. The company also highlighted expanded gross margins and progress toward becoming a more year-round luxury brand. Canada Goose fiscal 2027 results

Fiscal first-quarter revenue rose 10.3% year over year to C$83.71 million, surpassing analysts’ estimates of C$76.34 million. The company also highlighted expanded gross margins and progress toward becoming a more year-round luxury brand. Neutral Sentiment: Value-stock interest provides support: Zacks included GOOS among four value stocks to consider while the Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady and geopolitical risks weigh on broader market sentiment. Zacks value stocks article

Zacks included GOOS among four value stocks to consider while the Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady and geopolitical risks weigh on broader market sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The company remained unprofitable: Canada Goose reported a fiscal Q1 loss of $0.64 per share, compared with $0.91 of earnings in the same period last year. Although the result was better than some consensus estimates, the loss may be weighing on investor confidence, particularly given the stock’s elevated earnings multiple. Zacks Canada Goose earnings article

Canada Goose Trading Down 3.2%

Canada Goose stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.61. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Canada Goose had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Canada Goose's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOOS, is a Canadian design and manufacturing company specializing in premium outerwear. The firm is best known for its down-filled jackets and parkas, engineered to deliver high performance in extreme cold weather. Over time, Canada Goose has expanded its product range to include knitwear, fleece, footwear, and accessories, all designed with an emphasis on technical innovation, quality craftsmanship, and functional style.

Founded in 1957 as Metro Sportswear Ltd.

Further Reading

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