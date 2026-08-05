Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 29,452 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,452 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $8,282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 424.6% in the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,234,000 after buying an additional 211,040 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 24.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,458 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 18,288 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $3,317,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $235.04 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.19 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $260.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 15.52%.The company's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $288.00 to $262.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $291.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.40.

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International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: New Lightwell program expands IBM and Red Hat’s cybersecurity reach. The companies will provide more than 185 universities and 100 NGOs and think tanks with free access to Lightwell, an AI-assisted platform that identifies, validates and fixes open-source software vulnerabilities. The initiative could strengthen IBM’s enterprise and public-interest technology profile, although it is unlikely to generate significant near-term revenue. IBM and Red Hat Offer Lightwell at No Charge

The companies will provide more than 185 universities and 100 NGOs and think tanks with free access to Lightwell, an AI-assisted platform that identifies, validates and fixes open-source software vulnerabilities. The initiative could strengthen IBM’s enterprise and public-interest technology profile, although it is unlikely to generate significant near-term revenue. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s sovereign-AI partnership in India supports its growth narrative. IBM and Sarvam are targeting India’s public sector with sovereign AI solutions, while analysts continue to cite hybrid-cloud demand and improving estimates as potential catalysts. IBM Sovereign AI Solutions for India

IBM and Sarvam are targeting India’s public sector with sovereign AI solutions, while analysts continue to cite hybrid-cloud demand and improving estimates as potential catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Management continues to promote quantum computing as a long-term growth driver. CEO Arvind Krishna said quantum could begin making a measurable contribution to revenue and profit in 2028 or 2029. That outlook reinforces IBM’s strategic positioning, though the opportunity remains several years away. IBM Quantum Computing Outlook

CEO Arvind Krishna said quantum could begin making a measurable contribution to revenue and profit in 2028 or 2029. That outlook reinforces IBM’s strategic positioning, though the opportunity remains several years away. Neutral Sentiment: Trading and analyst data show continued investor interest but mixed institutional conviction. Quiver reported two recent insider purchases, while institutional investors both added and reduced positions. Its survey of analyst targets showed a median target of $310, suggesting substantial upside relative to the latest trading level, but these figures are not company guidance.

Quiver reported two recent insider purchases, while institutional investors both added and reduced positions. Its survey of analyst targets showed a median target of $310, suggesting substantial upside relative to the latest trading level, but these figures are not company guidance. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced investigations into IBM. Pomerantz and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld are examining potential investor claims related to alleged misrepresentations involving IBM Z products. The announcements are largely solicitation-driven and do not establish wrongdoing, but they add headline and litigation risk after the stock’s recent weakness. Pomerantz IBM Investor Alert

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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