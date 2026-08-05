Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 78,190 NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,190 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,863,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $181.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.36.

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About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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