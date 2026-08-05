Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $7.28 Million in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 152,483 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $13,313,290.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 279,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,439,553.27. The trade was a 35.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,128,734. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,655,202 shares of company stock valued at $139,400,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $90.92.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. CocaCola's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.66%.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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