Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,719 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 86,189 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Intel by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of INTC opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.62. The company has a market cap of $508.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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