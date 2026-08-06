Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Linde PLC $LIN

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,563 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Linde by 19.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $491.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $226.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $548.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.54.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.01. Linde had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 20.43%.The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-17.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $553.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $612.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Linde from $559.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $543.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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