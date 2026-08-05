Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 9,491 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $5,513,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after buying an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,016,796,000 after buying an additional 3,669,054 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.0%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $518.58 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73. The company has a market capitalization of $845.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.03 and a beta of 2.48. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $516.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $529.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

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