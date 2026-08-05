Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes $27.63 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 202,122 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $27,634,000. ExxonMobil comprises about 2.3% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a $158.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $162.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE XOM opened at $154.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.17. The firm's 50-day moving average is $145.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.15. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $114.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.94 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.02%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here