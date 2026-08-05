Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes $3.50 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,516 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 56.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $194.26 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $208.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 94.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $184.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 11.80%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 236.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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